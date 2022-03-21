KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 44-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges in connection to the stabbing death of 41-year-old Cortez Dawn earlier this month.

Jason Elliott Hamilton has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of criminal in possession of a weapon, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to a home near North 51st Street and Oakland Avenue on the morning of March 16 to help on a fire/EMS call.

When officers arrived on scene they found a male victim, identified as Dawn, suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on the afternoon of March 16, according to jail records.

He was scheduled for his first court appearance Monday morning.

His bond has been set at $150,000.