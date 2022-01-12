Man facing charges in December Kansas City homicide arrested in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with mid-December Kansas City, Missouri homicide is now in custody following a brief chase with police.

Roy Justin Puls has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action related to the Dec. 13, 2021 killing of 34-year-old Corey A. Haley.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Greenwood, Missouri police assisted a regional violent crime task force in arresting Puls. They responded to a home in the 2200 block of Gambrel to serve an arrest warrant. As they were attempting to make contact, Puls ran from officers on his motorcycle. After a short chase he was arrested in Lee’s Summit.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street just after midnight on Dec. 13, 2021.

They learned the victim was taken by private vehicle to Research Medical Center. The victim, identified as Haley, was later pronounced dead and the Jackson County Medical Examiner ruled the shooting a homicide caused by multiple gunshots.

Video surveillance showed Puls at the residence and standing outside the vehicle. He can be seen standing when a muzzle flash is seen. The victim falls and clutches his chest and Puls leaves the scene, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000 for Puls.