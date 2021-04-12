Man facing charges in Friday killing near 8th and Barnett in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the victim and the suspect related to a homicide last Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting near 8th and Barnett just after 4 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they located 58-year-old Kevin Rogers dead outside his residence from a single gunshot wound.

KCKPD said before officers arrived, the suspect left the scene on foot but was taken into custody several blocks away a short time later.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Curtis Lee Stacker II, a resident of KCK, is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, criminal in possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation.

Stacker is currently being held at the Wyandotte County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation by the. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

