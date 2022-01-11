Man facing murder charge in 2017 Belton killing extradited to Cass County

BELTON, Mo. — A man charged with murder in a 2017 Belton shooting has been extradited from federal detention in Indiana and is being held without bond in the Cass County Jail.

Charles Branson, who is from St. Clair, Missouri according to Belton police, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted robbery, first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon in the 2017 homicide of Gabriel Brito-Ramirez.

Belton police said they could not develop suspect information in March of 2017 when the incident occurred, but in 2021, DNA results and electronic evidence led to the charges against Branson by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on December 18, 2021.

Branson was extradited from Terre Haute, Indiana to Cass County where he was arraigned on January 3, 2022. He appeared in court for a case review on Monday and is due back for a bond appearance on January 19.