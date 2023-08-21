KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot outside a laundromat Monday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m. police were called to 7000 Eastwood Trafficway for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found an adult man lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. EMS later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim. KCPD has not released any additional information about potential suspects. Officers say it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.