Man found dead after shooting on N 84th Terrace in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after a shooting in a home on the northwest side of KCK on November 5, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of N. 84th Terrace, just north of Leavenworth Road, on a disturbance call. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, a man in his late 20s, was already dead.

Police said the suspect was also there when they arrived and has been arrested. Police have not released any suspect information pending formal charges.

No other information has been released.

Police ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the TIPS hotline

at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

