Man found dead at the bottom of a pool near 53rd and NE White

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found dead at the bottom of a pool the night before the 4th of July, police said.

Officers were called to a dead body at 8:38 p.m. near 53rd and NE White Avenue. They found a man’s body at the bottom of a pool in a backyard.

Witnesses said they found him in the pool after he disappeared for 10 minutes. They said he was extremely intoxicated the last time they saw him, according to the police statement.

EMS officially pronounced him dead after he was transported to the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.