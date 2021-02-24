Man found dead days after vehicle crashes into creek in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a man was found dead days after his vehicle crashed into a creek bed.

Officers responded to an area near 61st and Riverview at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle in a creek bed.

When officers arrived, they located the vehicle, which appeared to have been traveling westbound on Riverview when it left the roadway, hit an embankment and landed in a semi-frozen creek bed.

Police said the sole occupant, a man in his mid-60’s, was pronounced dead on scene.

The initial investigation indicates the crash took place Sunday evening, Feb. 21.

The victim has not been identified at htis time.

Police said the location, a semi-wooded area, and positon in which the vehicle came to a rest, made it extremely difficult for passing drivers to have seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.