Man found dead during house fire, Kansas City police investigating homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found inside a burning house last night in the city’s East Side, and police believe he was the victim of a homicide.

Fire crews were putting out a fire in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue at about 9 p.m., according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department. That’s when they discovered the body of a man inside.

Police said a first examination of the body led them to believe somebody killed him. However, there is no suspect information at this time.

The KCPD also said the house was possibly vacant. It appears no one lived there.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to call the homicide unit at (816)234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS(8477).

