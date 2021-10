KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in the 4000 block of South Thompson Street.

The call originally came in at midnight as shots fired in the area, but when officers arrived on scene, they found a dead male victim inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

There is not suspect information at this time. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.