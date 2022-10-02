INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.

According to police, the call came in at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive.

On scene, officers found a man inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect or victim information at this time, but continue to speak to witnesses.

Anyone who has information about is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

