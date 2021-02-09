Man found dead in Independence home, police investigating early morning homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man was found dead early this morning in a residence on the west side of the city, according to a tweet from the Independence Police Department.

Police were called to the home near the 11200 block of E. 20th Street at 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 9 for a “disturbance.” When they arrived, they found an adult male dead inside the residence.

The police statement did not say what likely caused the death or why it is a suspected homicide. It’s unclear if there is any suspect information.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at (816)474-TIPS(8477), IPD tips at (816)325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

