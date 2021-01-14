Man found dead in Kansas City apartment after starting fire, standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large police response and standoff ended when the suspect was found dead in an apartment in Midtown, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment near 40th Street and Kenwood Avenue after a woman called about someone a wanted criminal in her home. The man, who was wanted as an escapee, had a gun and said he would not come out peacefully.

As police worked the scene and negotiators tried to deescalate the situation, the man repeatedly tried to start a fire using a lighter. Sometime after 2 a.m., he succeeded in lighting the apartment on fire, prompting a fire department response.

Throughout the operation, police believe the suspect stayed in the apartment.

The standoff ended around 3 a.m. when police found the suspect dead inside the residence.

It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused to the building and if any families were displaced. Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect or the cause of death.

