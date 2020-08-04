Man found dead in Kansas City Midtown apartment building ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man found dead in Alcazar Apartments in the Midtown area just north of Westport has been ruled a homicide, police stated on Aug. 4.

Officers were called to the apartments at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. There, they found an unresponsive male in the stairwell. Medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However, police stated that the death was suspicious, and they are treating it as a homicide.

This is Kansas City’s 114th homicide in 2020.

Police expect to have updated information on the cause of death soon.

This is the second homicide in the area within three days. Another man was found shot in the apartments’ parking lot late Saturday, Aug. 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials ask anyone in the area who might have seen anything or anyone with any information related to this case to call Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.