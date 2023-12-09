KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man near a bar in KCK.

Shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Kaw Drive and 65th Street where they found one man with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is under investigation by the KCKPD and anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.