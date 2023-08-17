KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a homicide Thursday after finding a man dead in an apartment.

Officers were called to the area of N. 73rd Terrace and Troup Avenue, just off Parallel Parkway, around 3 a.m. Thursday for a deceased person. When police arrived, they located a deceased man inside an apartment.

The KCK Police Department said this case is being investigated as a homicide at this time, but the agency did not release any information about how the man died.

KCK police have not released any information about the victim or a possible suspect.

This is the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.