KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man was found dead on the side of the road.

According to police, at about 4:45 a.m., they were called the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue on reports of someone lying in the street.

Once on scene, they found the victim suffering from trauma and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

KCPD has not released any suspect information at this time and urge anyone with information to call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 814-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

