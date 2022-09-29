INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead under a bridge.

Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to the area of E. Truman Road and S. Franklin Drive on a medical call. When police arrived, they found a man dead under the Truman Road railroad bridge.

Independence police have identified the man as 24-year-old Tyler Hatfield.

His cause of death is unknown at this time, but police said it’s being investigated as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.