Man found fatally shot in field in KC, marking city’s 123rd homicide this year

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide at Independence Avenue and The Paseo early Aug. 13, 2020.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning, August 13.

Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a police spokeswoman, said officers were called after 1:15 a.m. to Independence Avenue and The Paseo in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses at the scene directed officers to a nearby field, where they found a victim. The man, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The killing marks the 123rd homicide reported in the city this year. By this time last year, the city recorded 90 homicides, according to crime statistics provided by the police department.

LATEST STORIES: