LIBERTY, Mo. — A man who seriously injured a woman in North Kansas City last year by intentionally lighting her on fire, has been found guilty of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clay County jurors convicted 26-year-old Tyriek Robinson on Wednesday for the 2021 assault.

North Kansas City officers responded to the incident on Jan. 31, 2021 near East 23rd Avenue and Swift Street where they located the victim who was severely burned and in shock. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Robinson was located close to the scene and taken into custody. He admitted to going to a local gas station where he pumped gas into an empty bottle and then waited for the victim outside of her work.

Robinson watched the victim leave her work and parked directly behind her residence waiting for the victim to arrive. Once the victim arrived, Robinson approached her and dumped the gasoline contained within his bottle on the victim and then lit her on fire with a lighter, according to court documents.

A sentencing hearing is set to take place on April 21, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White praised the family members and good Samaritans that quickly came to the victim’s aid along with the North Kansas City Officers that responded.

