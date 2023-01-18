OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County jury convicted a man Wednesday for shooting and killing a 30-year-old man outside the Johnson County Library in April of 2020.

The jury found Dvonte Jamal Brown guilty of first-degree murder.

On April 8, 2020, Overland Park police responded to a shooting outside the main branch of the library at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who was identified as 30-year-old Michah A. Babick. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

First responders took Babick to a nearby hospital in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

Brown will be sentenced on March 29, 2023.