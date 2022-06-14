KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot and are investigating it as a homicide.

KCKPD officers were called to the 800 block of Kindleberger Road at around 10 p.m. Monday night.

On scene, they found the man in the parking lot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect or victim information is available at this time.

KCKPD urges anyone with information on the fatal shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

