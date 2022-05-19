INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on the sidewalk Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of East 39th Street and South Lynn Street on reports of shots fired at about 9:50 p.m.

Before they arrived, another caller told police that someone was laying on the sidewalk a few blocks away on East 39th Street and South Pleasant Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

IPD continue to investigate the homicide and urge anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

