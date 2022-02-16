KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after finding a man shot inside an apartment early Wednesday morning.

According to police, they were called to an apartment near 24th Street and Metropolitan Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. on reports of someone being shot.

When they arrived on scene, they found the man’s body with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is the sixth homicide of the year for Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

