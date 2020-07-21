Man found shot in driveway of Independence home, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of S. Sterling Avenue.

Police said officers located a man who had been shot in the driveway of a home. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Independence police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or email leads@indepmo.org.