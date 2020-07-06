Man found shot in Kansas City neighborhood dies at hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sunday night shooting turned deadly according to Kansas City police. The department says a man found shot in the 6200 block of E. 16th Terrace at about 10:45 p.m., died at a hospital.

The victim hasn’t been identified past that he’s an adult black male. There’s no suspect information at present, investigators are trying to find witnesses and gather evidence.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting, you’re encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477). Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.