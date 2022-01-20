Man found shot in vehicle on 40 Highway in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle on Valley View Road and 40 Highway.

According to police, officers responded to a “man down” call at the intersection. The caller told police the victim was passed out inside a gray pick-up truck.

When officer arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

IPD continues investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information is available at this time, but investigators urge anyone with any information to call dispatch at 816-836-3600.

