Man found shot inside burning vehicle near U.S. 71, KC police investigate homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police launched a homicide investigation early Thursday after a man was found shot inside a burning vehicle near U.S. 71 highway in Kansas City.

Officers were called just before 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 3 to U.S. 71 South and the on-ramp of 75th Street in regard to a reported shooting, according to officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a Kansas City police spokeswoman.

At the scene, police saw a vehicle on fire. They soon located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle, El-Ashkar said in a statement.

The officers tried to render aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

El-Ashkar said detectives would be speaking with witnesses and were still trying to determine what led up to the killing. No arrests have been announced. Crime scene investigators were processing the scene for evidence overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The killing marks the 133rd homicide reported in Kansas City this year. By this time last year, the city recorded 104 homicides, according to crime statistics provided by the police department.

