Man found shot inside wrecked vehicle near KC hospital; homicide investigation launched

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found shot inside a wrecked vehicle late Friday night near Research Medical Center.

According to a news release from Kansas City police, officers were called to Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street about 9:15 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a crash. At the scene, police found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a man, was unresponsive and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was found to have gunshot wounds as he was being treated, police said.

Sometime overnight, the victim died from the injuries, according to police. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released, but police said Saturday that they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police said they have processed the scene and are continuing to follow up on the case Saturday morning in hopes of speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.