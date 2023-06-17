KCPD detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot at a crash scene at Linwood and Cleveland in Kansas City on June 16, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a suspect in a homicide after a man was found shot at a crash scene late Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., KCPD officers responding to reports of a shooting at Linwood and Cleveland. When officers arrived, a man was lying next to a car that crashed into a nearby building.

EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information who can help police find a suspect is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest.