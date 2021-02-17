Man found shot, killed near 114th and Sycamore Terrace in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot and killed early this morning, February 17, in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were called just after midnight to the area near E. 114th Street and Sycamore Terrace on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency medical responders declared him dead at the scene.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for any witnesses. No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477). There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.