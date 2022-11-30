SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road just after 6:40 p.m. to check on the welfare of someone.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at (913) 631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

