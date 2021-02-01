Man found shot to death at Northland gas station, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night.

At 9:12 p.m., the Clay County Sherriff’s Office received a 911 call, deputies were dispatched on a nature unknown call to the 3600 block of Randolph Road. At about the same time, Kansas City dispatch received a call about a shooting near Interstate 435 and Highway 210.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 on Randolph Road, which is just off the I-435 and Highway 210 interchange.

Officials tell FOX4 their investigation is still in the early stages. The gas station does have surveillance video, which investigators will be reviewing.

The victim’s name and age have not been released. The sheriff’s office did not immediately have any suspect information.

Anyone who knows something about this homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.