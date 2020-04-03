Man found shot to death in Independence apartment, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating the city’s second homicide of the year after a man was shot inside an apartment complex.

Police said officers were called to a reported shooting at about 1 p.m. Friday the Sterling 24 Apartments on Sundown Drive.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment.

Independence police said they took one person into custody.

Police did not provide any details about what led up to the shooting or any identifying information about the victim or suspect.