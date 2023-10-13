KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect and gathering evidence after a man was found shot to death in a southeast Kansas City house early Friday morning.

Kansas City police say officers were sent to a medical call at about 2:30 a.m. to 52nd and College, in between 71 Highway and Swope Parkway, where they found the man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted first aid but emergency workers declared the man dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and ask anyone who was in or around the area, or anyone who may know something about what led up to the deadly shooting to call either (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.