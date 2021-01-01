Man found shot to death in KCK, marking city’s first homicide of 2021

A man was found shot to death at 43rd and Parallel in KCK on New Year’s Day 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was found dead on New Year’s Day after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.

The deadly shooting happened near 43rd Street and Parallel Parkway on Friday.

KCK police said the victim, a man in his 40s who hasn’t been publicly identified yet, was found outside Friday in an embankment, making it less obvious. Police believe the shooting happened earlier in the morning.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and are currently investigating.

This deadly shooting is the first homicide for KCK of the new year.

Kansas City, Missouri, has also had its first homicide of 2021. A woman was seriously injured in a cutting on New Year’s Eve near Truman Road and Interstate 435, police said. Medics took her to the hospital where she died Friday morning from her injuries.

The killing is considered KCMO’s first homicide of 2021 since she died on Jan. 1, according to Kansas City police.

Anyone with information on either of these homicides is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.