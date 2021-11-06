Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in fatal 2020 stabbing

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing a man last year.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 39-year-old Jeremy Shuflat, who pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder and kidnapping. He also received a 15-month sentence in an unrelated theft case.

Sedgwick County deputies responded to a report of a truck broken down on a bridge near Valley Center on March 27, 2020, and found the body of 28-year-old Zackary Tilson under the bridge.

He had been stabbed several times. Video surveillance led authorities to Shuflat.