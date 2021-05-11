Man gets life sentence for murdering Kansas City, Kansas woman and her 2 children

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man who murdered a woman and her two children before setting the house on fire has been sentenced to prison today, May 11, according to a statement from The Office of District Attorney Mark Dupree, Sr.

Ismael Caballero pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Yazmin Rodriguez-Santillan. He also pleaded guilty to capital murder charges for her two children, ages 10 and 14, and an arson charge.

He was sentenced this morning, May 11, to life without the potential for parole for the capital murder charges. He was also sentenced to 176 months for murdering Rodriguez-Santillan. That’s 14 years and eight months.

On Decemeber 30, 2019, Kansas City, Kansas fire fighters working near North Mill Street and Central Avenue saw smoking coming from a home around 4:30 a.m. When responders went inside, they found the bodies of the three victims.

Police arrested Caballero the following Monday for the triple homicide, noting the incident “originated from a previous dating relationship.”

The district attorney’s statement says he killed the 31-year-old woman early in the morning. He later killed her two children to prevent them from testifying against him, setting the house on fire in hopes of destroying the evidence.

Family told FOX4 at the time that the woman was a hard-working mother of four.