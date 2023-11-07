KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening with critical injuries after being struck by a bus in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department reports the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Winner Road and Wallace Avenue.

KCPD says a KCATA bus was traveling west on Winner Road when someone ran out in front of an SUV in the left lane and the KCATA bus in the right lane.

The bus driver did not see the person until it was too late, according to police. He was not at an intersection.

Police said the victim hit the front of the windshield and then fell to the pavement. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He was impaired, according to KCPD.

The driver of the bus and the passengers on board were not injured.