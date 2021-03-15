Man has life-threatening injuries after more than 100 shots fired at south KC nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after more than 100 shots were fired early Sunday morning at a south Kansas City nightclub that left one man with serious injuries.

Dozens of officers responded to a reported large shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Rendezvous Lounge off Blue Ridge Boulevard. Grandview Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist KCPD officers.

According to KCPD, an officer heard dozens of shots coming from the club, then 911 calls of the shooting started to roll in. Grandview officers got to the scene first and confronted two armed men.

KCPD officers found a man shot in the face in the street. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told police two fights occurred inside Rendezvous Lounge as it was closing, and club security tried to break them up with pepper spray. The fights spilled into the parking lot, possibly causing a crash on Blue Ridge Boulevard. Several individuals began shooting at each other. Two of the suspected shooters tried to leave the area, but police got them into custody.

Police said numerous vehicles in the club’s parking lot had been struck by gunfire.

Officers and crime scene personnel located more than 100 shell casings at the scene from five different guns.

Twenty-five people were still inside the club at the time police arrived. No one else at the scene was injured. Police were unable to locate anyone else with injuries at area hospitals.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is the second incident in just over four months after 31-year-old Raymond Douglas was killed in a shooting at the same nightclub on his birthday, November 9, 2020.

Anyone with additional information that can help police are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

