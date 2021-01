KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 8:30 p.m. near E. 50th Street and Michigan Avenue.

At the scene that found an adult male who had been shot.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.