KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was struck by the driver of an SUV Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. at East Independence Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

An investigation determined the driver of a Chevrolet SUV had been westbound when the driver struck a man who was crossing the street.

Police said the driver of the SUV stopped, was questioned and released.

The person struck, identified as a 65-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man, was taken to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.