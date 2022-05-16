OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Olathe officers responded to a shooting near Ridgeview Road and Cothrell Street, just north of East Kansas City Road.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Overland Park Regional and was reported to be in critical condition, according to Johnson County MedAct.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.