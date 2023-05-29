KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was struck by a vehicle and killed late Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.

The deadly crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Kansas Avenue near S. 70th Street, KCK police said.

A driver traveling eastbound on Kansas Avenue hit a man walking westbound in the eastbound lane. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities. KCK police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.