KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identify the man hit and killed by a driver in a stolen car trying to escape police.

Officers said 44-year-old Ronald Campbell died Wednesday afternoon after the car hit him near Interstate 435 and Truman Road.

Officers went to check on a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it when the suspect driver rammed the police vehicle.

A chase began at 57th Street and Independence Avenue with the suspect eventually going the wrong way on I-435.

Police said they stopped the chase, but less than a minute later, the driver hit Campbell. He died from his injuries.

Officers arrested a female passenger in the car. They also identified a suspect who drove the car at the time of the crash. The driver is not yet in custody.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.