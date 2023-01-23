KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is hospitalized after being trapped under thousands of pounds of steel beams.

Members of the Kansas City Fire Department responded to Kansas City Structural Steel near East 39th Street and Raytown Road shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found the man trapped under three steel beams. Both of the victim’s legs and one of his arms were pinned, according to rescuers.

The fire department said each beam is 50 feet long and weighs 5,000 pounds.

Emergency crews stabilized the victim to transport him to a hospital, but his condition has not been publicly released.