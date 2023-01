OLATHE, Kan. — A man is hospitalized after police say he was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning.

Olathe police responded to the crash near Sheridan Street and Parker Street around 6:50 a.m.

Officers said the driver of a pickup truck pulling a trailer hit a 24-year-old man who was crossing the street. Police said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The driver of the pickup has been located according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.