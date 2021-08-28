Man in critical condition after bicycle crashes into van, KC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has life-threatening injuries after he struck a van while riding a bicycle in the Northland Saturday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. at Barry Road and North Adrian Avenue. According to a report from Kansas City police, a 49-year-old man was traveling west on a bicycle when an eastbound Ford van turned left in front of the bicycle. The bicycle hit the van, causing severe injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in critical condition Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.