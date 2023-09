SHAWNEE, Kan. — One man is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Shawnee on Monday evening.

The accident occurred near the 5300 block of Frisbie Road around 5:40 p.m. The man suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital.

He was the only person on the ATV and what led to the crash is unclear at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

