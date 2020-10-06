UPDATE: Man dies after found shot in KCK Shawnee Heights neighborhood

UPDATE: The victim in the shooting has died. Police originally stated he was listed in critical condition.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is dead after he was found injured from a shooting last night in the Shawnee Heights neighborhood of KCK.

Police were called to the 600 block of Stine Avenue at 10:27 p.m. on Oct. 5 on a report of a shooting. When officers got there, they found a shooting victim in his 20s outside of a residence.

Responders transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any suspect information.

Investigators ask anyone with information on this case call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES: